Stalin Inspects Landslide-Affected Areas in Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin arrived in the Nilgiris district on a two-day visit.

He assessed the ground situation following recent landslides in the region.

Upon his arrival, CM Stalin received a warm welcome from the DMK cadre at three locations, with enthusiastic greetings from students and the general public.

As part of his inspection, the Chief Minister visited Kunjappanai on the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road, where a landslide had occurred. He closely examined the ongoing restoration and relief work in the affected area.

Authorities have been instructed to expedite relief efforts and take necessary precautions to prevent future disasters in the region.