TN leads India with highest growth percentage, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu leads the nation with 9.69 per cent growth, the highest in India, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

More commendable was the fact that the state has managed to achieve this with an unwavering focus on inclusivity, gender equality and geographical spread of growth, he said.

“Driven by sound fundamentals, steady governance and a clear strategic vision, our Dravidian Model is shaping the future of our State and people. We are powering ahead on our pursuit of a $1 trillion economy with vigour and determination!” the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.