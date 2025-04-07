President gives nod to changes in Waqf law

Murmu also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025.

“The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025,” the government said in a notification.

Parliament early on Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill “anti-Muslim” as well as “unconstitutional”, while the government responded that the “historic reform” would benefit the minority community.