Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ends hunger strike after 130 days

The announcement came a day after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu appealed to him to end his fast-unto-death.

Dallewal announced that he was ending his indefinite fast at a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised at the grain market in Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

At the same time, he asserted that their fight for the legal guarantee on MSP for crops and other demands continues.