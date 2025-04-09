Dropped catches hurt us, says Gaikwad 

After losing their fourth straight game, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad narrowed down their recent losses to poor execution in the field after suffering an 18-run defeat against the Punjab Kings in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Tuesday.

The five-time champions gave two lifelines to opener Priyansh Arya, the first on the second ball of the game as he went on to raise hell and score the second-fastest century by an Indian in IPL history.

Gaikwad believes, after a disappointing batting performance in the recent losses, his side was spot-on while chasing and the extra runs conceded took the game away for them.

“In the last four games, that is the only point of difference. It has been very critical. Every time we drop the catch, the same batter is adding 20-25-30 runs extra. If you leave out the RCB game, the last three chases, it was a matter of one or two or maybe three hits.