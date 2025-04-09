Padikkal all thrilled to play IPL

Young batter Devdutt Padikkal acknowledged that the constant shifting through the teams “was challenging” and delayed his blooming as a cricketer in the Indian Premier League.

Devdutt began his IPL career at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2020 and shifted to Rajasthan Royals after two seasons. After being in the ranks of RR for two years (2022-2023), the left-hander moved to Lucknow Super Giants in 2024, before returning to his home franchise RCB this season.

He is yet to fire big this season, but Devdutt showed signs of being in his dominant self with a 22-ball 37 against Mumbai Indians here on Monday.

“It’s definitely challenging when you are not settled on any side. As a 21-year-old, I was in RCB and when I made that move to another franchise, it was a little uncomfortable, obviously,” he told the media in the post-match press meet.