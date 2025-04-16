Adityanath tears into Mamata over violence in Bengal

Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee over the violence during protests in West Bengal against the Waqf law, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said “Bengal is burning” but its chief minister is “silent” and even calling the rioters “messengers of peace”.
Adityanath also said that stick is the only treatment for rioters, as “Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who respond only to thrashing don’t understand words)”.
Speaking in Hardoi after inaugurating and laying the foundation for 729 developmental schemes worth Rs 650 crore, Adityanath said, “You all can see how Bengal is burning but the chief minister of the state is silent. She even calls the rioters messengers of peace. They have given a complete free hand to the rioters in the name of secularism.
“This type of anarchy must be controlled. The entire Murshidabad has been burning for the past week. I would like to thank the court there for ordering the deployment of central forces and taking steps for the safety of the minority Hindus in the district,” he said.
Hailing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Adityanath said, “We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who got the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed (in Parliament), thereby reining in the loot of poor people’s land.
“Now, hospitals, schools and universities will come up on those lands, and no one will be allowed to grab them. That’s why these people are worried, because the loot will stop now and their goons will be rendered jobless.”