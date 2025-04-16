Adityanath tears into Mamata over violence in Bengal

Adityanath also said that stick is the only treatment for rioters, as “Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who respond only to thrashing don’t understand words)”.

Speaking in Hardoi after inaugurating and laying the foundation for 729 developmental schemes worth Rs 650 crore, Adityanath said, “You all can see how Bengal is burning but the chief minister of the state is silent. She even calls the rioters messengers of peace. They have given a complete free hand to the rioters in the name of secularism.