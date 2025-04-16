Amit Shah says ‘papa’ will continue as CM of Bihar: Nitish son

The 47-year-old interacted with journalists here at the engagement ceremony of his cousin, where his father was also present, though he took no questions from reporters.

Nishant reacted with surprise when his attention was drawn to the opposition’s claim that after the elections, the BJP could elbow out his father, as it was fed up with playing second fiddle to the 74-year-old politician.

“There is no doubt about my father continuing as the CM after the NDA’s win in the polls. Amit Shah uncle said so when he recently came here. Samrat Choudhary (Deputy CM) has said the same,” Nishant said.