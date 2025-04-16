Robert Vadra questioned by ED in Haryana land deal case

Terming the agency’s move to summon him as “political vendetta”, Vadra said he has spent hours with the ED earlier during questioning, shared thousands of pages but still the agency has been raking up cases against him.

The 56-year-old walked down from his residence at Sujan Singh Park in central Delhi to the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a two-km stretch.

Speaking to reporters on way to the ED office, he charged, “This is nothing but political vendetta. Whenever I speak for minorities they try to stop me, crush us… they tried to stop Rahul (Gandhi) in Parliament too. This is misuse of agencies and this is political vendetta”.