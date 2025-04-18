India-UK Defence Consultative Group reviews ties

A review of defence ties, with a particular focus on enhancing defence industry collaboration and boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative, were on the agenda of the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group discussions here this week.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and his British counterpart Permanent Secretary David Williams co-chaired the dialogue, which was aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation. The successful completion of the regular dialogue was confirmed by the defence ministries on both sides in social media updates.

“The 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting in London saw Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and UK counterpart David Williams co-chair discussions, aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation,” the Indian Ministry of Defence said.