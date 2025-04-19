Italy cable car crash leaves four dead

A cable broke on the link taking tourists from the town of Castellammare di Stabia, on the Gulf of Naples, to Mount Faito, about three kilometers (1.8 miles) away, reports said.

Four lifeless bodies were found, while a fifth injured person was rescued and taken to hospital,” the fire department said in a Telegram post, adding that this was a final toll.

Over 50 firefighters took part in rescue efforts.

One cabin carrying 16 passengers was close to Castellammare and they were put down on firm ground. A second second cabin was above a precipice on Mount Faito and fog delayed the rescue effort, media reports said.

The cable car had just reopened for the summer season and prosecutors said they have launched an investigation into the accident.