Fourteen Dead, Over 700 Injured In Explosion At Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port

After a huge explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port of Iran’s Bandar Abbas city, fourteen people died and over 700 were injured, according to media reports.
Containers at the port exploded, which resulted in a massive blast. The footage of the incident showed thick smoke emerging from the area. Furthermore, the activities on the port were suspended to put out the fire.
The port, Shahid Rajaee, is located around 1,000 kilometres south of the capital city of Tehran. The port handles container traffic, has oil tanks, and other petrochemical facilities.
Iran’s state media reported the explosion at Shahid Rajaee, the country’s largest commercial port located in Hormozgan province on Iran’s southern coast.