3 killed, 7 injured in cracker unit blast near Sivakasi

In a tragic incident, three workers were killed and seven others injured in an explosion that occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Kalayarkurichi in Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Among those injured, three of them suffered burns and one of them who suffered extensive burns remains in a critical condition. All victims are women, sources said.

The explosion occurred in a chemical mixing room and in a swift response, several brigades from three water tenders from Sivakasi and one from Srivilliputhur fire station rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The explosion flattened a working shed and caused damage to sixteen other sheds on the factory premises.