Serve with Honesty, Uphold Social Justice: Stalin Urges UPSC Achievers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday spoke to students who cleared the UPSC exams. These students were trained under the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

Speaking at a special event at Anna Administrative Staff College, Stalin praised the students. He said their success made Tamil Nadu proud. He asked them to serve the people with honesty, courage, and kindness.

“You must win the hearts of the people,” Stalin said. “Serve with honesty and stand for social justice. The people will always remember you.”

He said Tamil Nadu has a long history of producing great IAS and IPS officers. He also noted that in recent years, success rates had dropped, but the latest achievements have brought back pride.

Stalin said the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme was created to help students succeed. “Your success shows that our vision was right,” he added.

He also spoke about other education programs like ‘Pudhumai Penn’ and ‘Uyarvukku Padi’, which aim to give students better opportunities.