Trump Warns Putin Over Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Russian President Putin for recent attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there was “no reason” for Putin to fire missiles into cities and towns. He made the remarks after meeting Ukrainian President Zelensky in Rome.

Trump said he now thinks Putin “maybe doesn’t want to stop the war.” He suggested Putin might need to be “dealt with differently,” possibly through more banking or secondary sanctions. “Too many people are dying!” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Putin told U.S. envoy that he was ready for talks with Ukraine “without preconditions” during a meeting on Friday in Moscow.