Hamas Open to Long Truce but Refuses to Disarm

Hamas has said it is ready for a long-term truce with Israel but will not give up its weapons.

An official from Hamas spoke as the group’s leaders met mediators in Cairo for ceasefire talks.

Sources said that Hamas is offering a five-to-seven-year truce.

In return, they want the war to end, Gaza to be rebuilt, Palestinian prisoners freed, and hostages released.

Hamas is hoping to gain support from mediators for its proposal.

Israeli officials have not yet responded to the offer. Talks are expected to continue over the next few days.

The talks in Cairo continue as efforts to end the conflict move forward.