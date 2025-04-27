MK Stalin reshuffles Tamil Nadu cabinet ; Senthil Balaji, Ponmudy resign

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has carried out a major cabinet reshuffle following the resignations of senior ministers V Senthil Balaji and Dr. K Ponmudy.

As part of the changes, Minister SS Sivasankar has been assigned the additional responsibility of the Electricity portfolio, while senior leader S Muthusamy will also oversee Prohibition and Excise. RS Rajakannappan, formerly Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, has been redesignated as Minister for Forests and Khadi, reflecting a significant realignment of key departments.

In addition, the Chief Minister has recommended the induction of T Mano Thangaraj, MLA from Padmanabhapuram, into the state cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony of Mano Thangaraj would be held at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening and he would be allotted the same portfolios of Milk and Dairy Development earlier held by him.