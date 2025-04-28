India Must Respond Strongly to Kashmir Terror Attack: Dr. Krishnaswamy

Puthiya Tamizhagam President Dr. Krishnaswamy has asserted that the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir should not be treated as a mere isolated incident, but rather as an act of war against India’s 1.4 billion citizens.

He emphasized that the majority of Indians expect a strong and fitting response to such acts. “Military action, though it may cause impacts on both sides, is now inevitable. India has been pushed beyond a point of tolerance,” he said.

Dr. Krishnaswamy pointed out that the attackers disguised themselves as horse riders and soldiers to infiltrate and launch strikes, highlighting the severity of the threat.

He urged the Indian government to find a permanent solution by reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and integrating it with India. “If India acts without hesitation and recovers PoK, it will provide lasting security to its people. Therefore, immediate military action is necessary,” he stressed.