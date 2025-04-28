Digitalize Police Verification Process in Tamil Nadu: PMK Leader Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has called for the digitalization of the police verification process in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the delays caused by the current manual system.

In a statement, Anbumani pointed out that police verification reports, which are crucial for various purposes, are presently being prepared and sent to concerned institutions through intermediaries. This manual process often leads to unnecessary delays.

He emphasized that such delays negatively impact not only employees but also institutions relying on timely verification.

To address this issue, Anbumani urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement a digital system for filing and processing police verification reports, ensuring efficiency and transparency.