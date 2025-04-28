DMK Functionary Hacked to Death in Sivaganga; Three Arrested

In a shocking incident, a DMK functionary was hacked to death by an armed gang in Sivaganga district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as K Praveen Kumar (29), a resident of Samiyarpatti and the president of DMK’s Sports Development Wing.

The incident took place when Praveen Kumar was on his way to a farm near his village. A gang reportedly surrounded him and attacked him with weapons, leaving him grievously injured. He succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Following the incident, the victim’s relatives gathered at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital and staged a road blockade, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. The protest was later called off after Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and DSP Amala Advin intervened and assured swift action.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder — K Vicky alias Karunakaran (23), S Prabakaran (19), and S Guru (21). Preliminary investigations suggest previous enmity as the motive behind the brutal killing.

Further investigations are underway.