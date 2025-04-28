Tamilisai Soundararajan Slams DMK, Predicts Major Defeat in 2026 Elections

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan strongly criticized the ruling DMK government, claiming that Tamil Nadu’s governance had deteriorated to a level where Cabinet meetings might soon have to be held in courtrooms or prisons.

Speaking to reporters at Chepauk, Tamilisai predicted that in the 2026 Assembly elections, the people would decisively reject the DMK-led alliance. She pointed out that several DMK leaders were facing criminal charges, and called it ironic that the DMK mocked the AIADMK-BJP alliance as a “toxic friendship.”

“I caution the DMK — in 2026, the public will turn your alliance into a ‘non-searchable alliance’,” she said, expressing confidence that the BJP’s strong governance at the Centre combined with the AIADMK’s administrative experience would secure victory.

Tamilisai also criticized DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi, saying, “Before trying to educate society, the DMK must first educate itself.”

Commenting on the recent terror attack in Kashmir, she urged political leaders to stand united behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She condemned attempts to create divisive narratives during such critical times and said, “Those who criticize at this moment are acting against national interests. It would be better if they remained silent.”