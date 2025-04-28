“I Have Shut the Doors on Alliance Talks,” Says Thirumavalavan

Speaking at an event to unveil a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Thirubuvanai, Puducherry, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan made strong remarks regarding alliance politics.

Highlighting recent issues such as the contamination of a drinking water tank in Vengaivayal, illicit liquor deaths in Kallakurichi, and the ongoing upper-caste dominance issues, Thirumavalavan said, “Though VCK is part of the ruling alliance, we have consistently raised our voices for the people’s causes. But why has the opposition AIADMK failed to protest on these matters?”

Addressing speculations about alliances, he said, “VCK has not kept all doors open waiting for any party. We are neither interested in nor accustomed to the kind of political bargaining that the BJP, AIADMK, and others engage in. VCK will not be part of any alliance that includes the BJP or PMK.”

Referring to a recent event where actor Vijay released a book on Ambedkar, Thirumavalavan revealed, “I was invited to that event. However, I declined the invitation because participating would have caused confusion about VCK’s political stance and might have benefited the BJP.”

He further clarified, “There was an opportunity for VCK to ally with TVK (Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam) but I chose to shut the door myself. AIADMK waited expectantly, offering promises of Deputy Chief Minister posts and five ministerial berths, hoping to woo VCK.”

Concluding his speech, Thirumavalavan said, “I am not an average politician driven by personal ambition. Anyone who believes they can bring me down with offers and temptations will only face defeat. No one can bring me down.”