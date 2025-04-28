Court ultimatum, resignations & controversies

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu witnessed the resignation of two senior ministers, V. Senthil Balaji and K. Ponmudy, from the DMK-led state cabinet. These resignations, accepted by Governor R.N. Ravi upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recommendation, have prompted a cabinet reshuffle aimed at restoring public confidence and addressing legal challenges.​

V. Senthil Balaji: Legal Pressures and Supreme Court Ultimatum

V. Senthil Balaji, who held the Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise portfolios, has been under legal scrutiny due to his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK government (2011–2015). Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June 2023, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2024. However, his reappointment to the cabinet shortly after raised concerns about potential influence over the ongoing investigation. The Supreme Court issued an ultimatum, compelling Balaji to choose between his ministerial position and personal liberty, leading to his resignation .​

K. Ponmudy: Controversial Remarks and Judicial Intervention

K. Ponmudy, serving as the Minister for Forests and Khadi, faced backlash over derogatory remarks linking Shaivite and Vaishnavite religious symbols to sexual positions during an event organized by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. The Madras High Court initiated suo motu proceedings, interpreting his comments as hate speech. Amid mounting political pressure and internal party criticism, Ponmudy tendered his resignation .​