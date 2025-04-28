First Targeted Firing in Poonch Sector as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again

In a fresh escalation along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing during the night of April 27–28, violating the ceasefire agreement for the fourth consecutive night, officials said on Sunday morning.

According to a statement by the Indian Army, Pakistani Army posts initiated small arms fire across the LoC, targeting areas opposite the Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian forces responded “swiftly and effectively” to the provocation.

Notably, this marks the first instance of ceasefire violation in the Poonch sector, raising concerns over the fragile peace that had been largely maintained since the reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in early 2021.

The latest exchange of fire comes in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area last Tuesday, which claimed 26 lives. Security agencies suspect that cross-border support for terror outfits may have emboldened such activities, further straining India-Pakistan relations.

The Indian Army remains on high alert along the LoC, reinforcing security measures in vulnerable sectors. Officials emphasized that India would continue to act decisively to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of civilians living near the border.

With tensions simmering, strategic observers caution that repeated ceasefire violations could derail the delicate peace process and risk a larger escalation in the region.