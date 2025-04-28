Indian eves crush SL

Opener Pratika Rawal struck a fine half-century after spinners Sneh Rana and debutant Shree Charani starred with the ball as a clinical India outclassed Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the rain-hit opening ODI of the women’s tri-nation series here Sunday.

Opting to bowl, India bundled out Sri Lanka for 147 in a curtailed 39-over-a-side contest, with Rana (3/31) and Charani (2/26) sharing five wickets between them, while senior off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/22) also chipped in.

India chased down the modest target in 29.4 overs, with Smriti Mandhana (43) providing a fluent start before Rawal (50 not out) and Harleen Deol (48 not out) took the visitors home without much fuss.

India will next face South Africa on April 29.