Premier League opens office in India

The Premier League has announced the opening of an office in India.

Based in Mumbai, the new office will build on the Premier League’s longstanding work to engage local fans and partners and promote football in India, while supporting the continued growth of the League and its clubs.

The Premier League has a long history of working in India to engage its millions of passionate fans and football communities. At a grassroots level, the League has been running its Premier Skills programme in partnership with the British Council to support the development of the community football workforce since 2007.

Over the past 18 years, the programme has been delivered in more than 18 Indian states, supporting more than 7,300 coaches, referees and educators, benefiting 124,000 young people.

At an elite level, the Premier League has been working closely with the Indian Super League (ISL) since 2014, which has seen the Premier League share knowledge and expertise across all areas of the elite game, including governance, youth, coach and referee development.