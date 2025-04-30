Suryavanshi takes Indian cricket by storm

His parents were emotionally overwhelmed and full of gratitude, while the cricketing world was left wide-eyed in amazement as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced his arrival as the next big thing in Indian cricket with a marauding IPL hundred that shattered records and reputations alike.

The baby-faced big-hitter from Bihar’s Samastipur was the toast of the nation after becoming the youngest to smash an IPL hundred and his 35-ball century was also the second fastest of the league.

Reward and applause followed in equal measure as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for his dazzling performance.

“I had the opportunity to meet Vaibhav and his father in 2024… After his outstanding performance in the IPL, I congratulated him over phone. He will also be given a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh by the state government.