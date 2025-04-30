CSK to play PBKS today at Chepauk

Their play-off hopes all but over, Chennai Super Kings would look to turn around a floundering campaign when they square off against a better-placed but erratic Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai today. Their play-off hopes all but over, Chennai Super Kings would look to turn around a floundering campaign when they square off against a better-placed but erratic Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai today.

It has been a disappointing season for five-time champions CSK, languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of nine games.

PBKS, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the standings with five wins from nine matches and would look to rise up with a victory against a demoralised CSK side, which failed to get its combinations right so far in the season.

What has been most disheartening for CSK is their inability to master the home conditions at the Chepauk, considered a fortress for a long time. CSK would be desperate to register their third win of the tournament to keep slim hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.