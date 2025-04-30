Koyambedu to Get New Green Park with Modern Amenities by May-End

A lush, modern green park is nearing completion on the Koyambedu Inner Ring Road near the Poonamallee High Road junction. Developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹8.63 crore, the park spans 3.59 acres and is expected to open to the public by the end of May. A lush, modern green park is nearing completion on the Koyambedu Inner Ring Road near the Poonamallee High Road junction. Developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹8.63 crore, the park spans 3.59 acres and is expected to open to the public by the end of May.

The park is designed to serve as a vibrant recreational space for residents, featuring a yoga center, walking paths, a gym, and other modern amenities. Located beneath the Koyambedu flyover, the initiative has been lauded by social activists and local residents. “We’re thrilled to see a grand park being developed for the benefit of the public, especially children. We eagerly await its opening,” said a local activist.

The project is part of Chennai’s broader push to enhance urban livability and promote healthy lifestyles through accessible public spaces.