Operation Sindoor: All IAF pilots return safely after attacking Pak

All Air Force pilots involved in Operation Sindoor are safe, say sources. Pakistan claimed nine people died after India struck six places in its attack.

Indian intelligence agency RAW had identified all the targets after which Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed hideouts were attacked in a planned way.

In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today. All schools closed for 72 hours in Pathankot.

Army aircraft are continuously patrolling Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley as security forces remain on high alert.