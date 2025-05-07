Operation Sindoor: Jaish headquarters, Lashkar camp among 9 targets hit

In a calibrated military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces on early Wednesday launched “focused and precise” missile strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). One of the most significant targets was the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur. Another major strike hit Muridke, 30 km from the India-Pakistan border opposite samba.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force following the late-night execution of “Operation Sindoor”, a “targetted and precise” missile strike on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including in Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.