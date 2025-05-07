Operation Sindoor: For First Time Since 1971 War, All 3 Forces Strike Pakistan

Two weeks after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force in a joint operation carried out precise missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This is the first time since the 1971 war that all three defence services have been used together against Pakistan.

Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, were used in the attacks, sources said.

The forces used Kamikaze drones – also known as loitering ammunitions – weapons designed to crash into a target, typically carrying a warhead.

Among the nine sites targeted are the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s in Muridke