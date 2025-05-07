India Executes Precision Strikes in Pakistan, PoJK After Kashmir Attack; Operation Sindoor Targets Nine Terror Camps



In a decisive and calculated move, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Tuesday night, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation marks one of the most significant cross-border strikes by India in recent years, coming just weeks after a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead, including one Nepali national.

Sources in the defence establishment confirmed that the strikes were carried out with high precision and were specifically aimed at locations linked to the planning and execution of terror attacks on Indian soil. The Ministry of Defence, in a statement released at 1:44 AM IST, stressed that the action was “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,” with no Pakistani military facilities targeted.

This distinction appears deliberate. New Delhi is keen to send a clear message: this was not an act of war, but a targeted counter-terror operation designed to hold those accountable for the Pahalgam massacre, without provoking a wider conflict.

Meanwhile, across the border, reports of multiple loud explosions rocked Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Power outages were reported in the aftermath. Pakistani military sources claim India used missiles in three separate strikes, but official damage assessments remain unclear.

The timing of the operation is no coincidence. The Pahalgam attack a devastating ambush at a tourist site had sparked widespread national outrage. With 26 innocent lives lost, pressure on the Indian government had been mounting. Many within the security establishment viewed it as a tipping point.

Operation Sindoor, then, appears to be India’s way of signaling both resolve and restraint: a precision counterstrike without crossing into full-scale escalation.

For now, tensions along the Line of Control are high, but controlled. All eyes will now turn to the detailed briefing expected later today, where Indian officials are likely to lay out the operation’s scope and strategic rationale.

Whether this strike will deter future cross-border terrorism or spark a cycle of retaliation remains to be seen. But for the Indian establishment, Operation Sindoor is both retribution and a message India will not remain passive in the face of terror.