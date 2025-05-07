Playoff dream still alive: Pant

Disappointed but not deflated, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant is still dreaming of sneaking into the IPL play-offs as he believes his struggling side can turn things around in the remaining three games.

Another poor batting effort by the top order led LSG’s 37-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings on Sunday.

LSG have 10 points from 11 games and are currently placed seventh in the league table. With a net run-rate of -0.47, merely winning three games might not be enough for Pant and his men to make it to the play-offs.

“The dream is still alive. If we can win the next three matches, we can definitely turn around and do amazing things,” Pant said at the post match presentation ceremony.