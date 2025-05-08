Meenakshi Thirukalyanam performed with devotion in Madurai

The historic city of Madurai witnessed a magnificent celebration today as thousands of devotees gathered for the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. This sacred event is the highlight of the month-long Chithirai Festival, one of Tamil Nadu’s most significant spiritual and cultural celebrations.

The divine wedding ceremony took place between 8:35 AM and 8:59 AM at the Meenakshi Amman Temple. Devotees from across India and abroad congregated to witness the symbolic union of Goddess Meenakshi, an incarnation of Parvati, and Lord Sundareswarar, a form of Shiva. The temple premises were adorned with vibrant decorations, and the air resonated with devotional hymns and chants.

The Chithirai Festival spans the Tamil month of Chithirai (April–May) and encompasses a series of rituals and processions. Following the Thirukalyanam, the festival continues with the Therottam (Car Festival) on May 9, where the deities are paraded through the streets on elaborately decorated chariots.

A unique aspect of the Chithirai Festival is the inclusion of Lord Kallazhagar’s journey from Alagar Kovil to Madurai. Representing Goddess Meenakshi’s brother, Lord Vishnu in the form of Kallazhagar embarks on a symbolic journey to attend his sister’s wedding. However, upon learning that the wedding has already taken place, he returns to Alagar Kovil. This event, known as Alagar Aatril Eranguthal, is scheduled for May 12 and is anticipated to draw massive crowds.

The Chithirai Festival not only holds religious significance but also serves as a cultural confluence, bringing together people from various backgrounds to celebrate the rich heritage of Madurai. The festival’s grandeur and spiritual fervor continue to captivate devotees and tourists alike, reinforcing Madurai’s status as a vital center of Tamil culture and devotion.