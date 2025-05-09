Bomb threats to cricket stadiums

After Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur on Thursday received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting the security agencies to launch a search operation, officials said.

Rajasthan Sports Council president Neeraj K Pawan said they received an e-mail on Thursday morning, threatening to blast the Sawai Man Singh stadium, days before hosts Rajasthan Royals’ final IPL fixture against Punjab Kings scheduled here for May 16.

“We will do bomb blast in your stadium for the success of Operation Sindoor. Save everyone if you can,” the e-mail read.

The stadium was immediately evacuated and teams comprising police, Quick Response Team, and a bomb disposal squad reached the venue to secure the ground.