IPL match in Dharamsala called off 

Dharamsala, May 9: The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was stopped and called off. It was held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The game was cancelled due to security concerns. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said it was a “precautionary step” after incidents in Jammu.

There was a blackout in Jammu, about 200 km from Dharamsala. Pakistani missiles were intercepted in that region.

Air raid alerts were reported in nearby areas. Because of this, there was a power cut in Dharamsala.

One of the floodlight towers stopped working. Soon, two more towers failed. Only one light tower was working in the end.

Fans were asked to leave the stadium for safety.

Before the match stopped, Punjab Kings were playing well. They had scored 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs after choosing to bat first.