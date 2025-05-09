Eating a healthy diet in childhood can delay menstrual onset in girls: Study

The findings, published in the journal Human Reproduction remained unaltered by the girls’ body mass index (BMI) or height, both of which have been associated with the earlier onset of periods.

The study has implications for health in later life as it is well known that women who started their periods at an early age may be at higher risk for diabetes, obesity, breast cancer, and diseases of the heart and blood vessels.

“I think our findings highlight the need for all children and adolescents to have access to healthy meal options and the importance of school-based breakfasts and lunches being based on evidence-based guidelines,” said Holly Harris, Associate Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, US.