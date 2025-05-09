IndiGo suspends flights to Almaty, Tashkent till June 14

IndiGo has suspended its direct flights to Almaty and Tashkent till June 14 due to aircraft operational range constraints, an airline official said on Thursday.

The country’s largest airline, which has been operating daily flights to the two overseas cities from Delhi, had first suspended the services till May 7.

After the closure of the Pakistan airspace from April 24 onwards, Indian airlines operating flights to the West have been taking longer routes and narrow-body planes might not operate non-stop for a long duration. IndiGo operates Airbus narrow-body aircraft to Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

The official said that the flights to Almaty and Tashkent have now been suspended till June 14.