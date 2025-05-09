Reliance withdraws Operation Sindoor trademark application

Reliance Industries Ltd has withdrawn its trademark application for the term ‘Operation Sindoor’ – the codename for India’s military strikes in Pakistan – stating that it was inadvertently filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

In a statement, Reliance said it has no intention of “trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery”.

“Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation,” it said.

Earlier, four applications, including one by Reliance, were filed with the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks on Wednesday, seeking to use the phrase for entertainment-related services like audio and video content.