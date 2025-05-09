Restraint & recklessness 

The recent surge in hostilities along the India-Pakistan border, marked by Pakistan’s alleged targeting of civilian areas, is deeply alarming and condemnable. Attacking non-combatants violates not only the Geneva Conventions but also the basic tenets of humanity. Civilians, often living in vulnerable border regions with limited protection, must never be made pawns in geopolitical games. These actions not only inflict loss and trauma but also provoke strong retaliatory sentiments, escalating the risk of a full-blown conflict. The recent surge in hostilities along the India-Pakistan border, marked by Pakistan’s alleged targeting of civilian areas, is deeply alarming and condemnable. Attacking non-combatants violates not only the Geneva Conventions but also the basic tenets of humanity. Civilians, often living in vulnerable border regions with limited protection, must never be made pawns in geopolitical games. These actions not only inflict loss and trauma but also provoke strong retaliatory sentiments, escalating the risk of a full-blown conflict.

India, as a responsible regional power, has so far exercised strategic restraint in responding to such provocations. However, continued attacks on innocent lives will leave little room for patience. It is essential that the international community takes serious note of these violations and holds Pakistan accountable. Diplomatic pressure, sanctions, and global condemnation should follow any act that undermines regional peace and security. Dialogue, though distant, remains the only sustainable solution—but it cannot proceed while terror and aggression are being unleashed across borders.

At a time when both nations face pressing domestic challenges—economic pressures, climate crises, —diverting resources toward conflict serves no one. Pakistan must stop targeting civilians and recommit to dialogue, while India must continue to act with maturity and resolve, defending its people while avoiding escalation. War is easy to start but impossible to predict—and always devastating for the innocent.