Djokovic and coach Murray split after six months

Andy Murray will no longer be working as Novak Djokovic’s coach.

The decision, said to be by mutual agreement, means Murray will not be by Djokovic’s side when he chases an eighth Wimbledon title in July.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, joined forces with Murray in November.

Under Murray, the Serb reached the semi-final of the Australian Open, ultimately retiring injured after losing the first set.

The 37-year-old has had a difficult season by his high standards, losing his first match in four of his past five tournaments, as well as being beaten in the Miami Open final by 19-year-old Jakub Mensik.