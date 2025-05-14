US announces fresh cuts To Harvard

Federal agencies are terminating $450 million in grants to Harvard, on top of the $2.2 billion in cuts unveiled last week, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, citing a “dark problem” of discrimination at the school.

Harvard — one of the world’s top universities — has taken the Trump administration to court over what it calls an unlawful attempt to control aspects of the university’s operations.

The White House is cracking down on US universities on several fronts, justified as a reaction to what the administration says is uncontrolled anti-Semitism and a need to reverse diversity programs aimed at addressing historical oppression of minorities.