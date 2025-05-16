India pharma market sees 7.4 pc growth in April

Indian pharma market (IPM) has seen a 7.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in April due to a surge in chronic therapies, according to a report.

The monthly report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services showed that the IPM’s growth in April 2024 was 9 per cent. In March 2025 it was 9.3 per cent.

The growth was driven by strong outperformance in cardiac, central Nervous System (CNS), and respiratory therapies.

Notably, respiratory therapies saw a revival in YoY growth in April. Acute therapy growth stood at 6 per cent in April (vs. 6 per cent in April 2024 and 8 per cent in March 2025) owing to seasonality.

IPM growth was also led by price (4.3 per cent), new launches (2.3 per cent), and volume growth (1.3 per cent).