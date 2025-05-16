Apple investment plans in India intact 

Soon after US President Donald Trump made a statement that he has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to cut India manufacturing, Indian officials spoke to executives of the Cupertino-based firm.

Apple executives assured the Indian government officials that the company’s investment plans are intact and the country would be a major manufacturing base of Apple.

“Apple has said that its investment plans in India are intact and it proposes to continue to have India as a major manufacturing base for its products,” the source said.

E-mail query sent to Apple in this regard elicited no immediate response.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he spoke to Cook and told him that he doesn’t want Apple to make its products in India and instead increase production in the US.

“We have Apple, as you know, it’s coming in. And I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, Tim, you’re my friend. I treated you very well. You’re coming in with USD 500 billion. But now I hear you’re building all over India. I don’t want you building in India. You can build in India if you want to take care of India,” Trump said.

He said that India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world and it is very hard to sell into India.

“They’ve (India) offered us a deal where basically they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff. So we go from the highest tariff. You couldn’t do business in India… But I said to Tim…we treated you really good. We put up with all the plants that you built in China for years. Now you got to build us. We’re not interested in you building in India. India can take care of themselves. They’re doing very well. We want you to build here. And they’re going to be upping their production in the United States, Apple,” Trump said.