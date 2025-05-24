Rollback new gold loan scheme: EPS

The RBI’s guideline reduces the loan-to-value ratio from 80% to 75% and mandates that the persons pledging the gold produce documents, he pointed out. In his statement, Palaniswami said it would burden the borrowers to submit documents or provide self-declaration when they approach the institutions, seeking loans when they need money in pressing situations.

He said that the new guidelines would have a negative impact on around 80% of the people of the country, who fall under the categories of middle and lower middle income groups.