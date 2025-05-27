Low-Pressure over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal as of May 27. This development is anticipated to bring significant rainfall to various parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

According to the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels is present over the region, creating favorable conditions for the formation of the low-pressure area. This system is expected to influence weather patterns across Tamil Nadu, leading to increased rainfall activity.

The IMD has issued forecasts indicating light to moderate rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over the Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore districts. Additionally, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over districts including Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Erode, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions. The IMD continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the system evolves.