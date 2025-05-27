Tharoor-led all-party delegation to visit Panama

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will visit Panama from Tuesday to convey India’s strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation will reach here from Guyana.

During the three-day visit, the delegation will interact with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from the media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, the Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica posted on X.

It will underline India’s strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as India’s collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism, it said.

The delegation members include Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Gants Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.