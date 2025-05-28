Asian Athletics: Gulveer wins gold in men’s 10,000m

Gumi, May 28: National record holder Gulveer Singh opened India’s gold medal account with a top finish in the men’s 10,000m event while Servin Sebastian clinched a bronze in 20km race walk on the opening day of the Asian Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Singh, a bronze-medallist at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and a pre-race favourite, clocked 28 minute 38.63 seconds to win his maiden Asian Championships gold.

Japan’s Mebuki Suzuki (28:43.84) took the silver while Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop (28:46.82) won the bronze. Another Indian the fray, Sawan Barwal finished fourth with a time of 28:50.53.

Earlier in the day, Servin Sebastian claimed India’s first medal with a bronze in the men’s 20km race walk event, clocking 1 hour 21 minute and 13.60 seconds.

There was disappointment, though, in women’s javelin throw with Asian Games gold medallist and national record holder Annu Rani finishing fourth with a below-par effort of 58.30m.

Born to a farmer father at Sirsa village of Atrauli Tehsil in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, Gulveer has been on a national record breaking spree, the last one being the 27:00.22 in 10000m earlier this year.

Going into the event as Asian leader this season, Gulveer ran a well calculated race to eventually leave behind his rivals by a fare distance.

He was in the leading pack throughout. Towards the end, it was a contest among the eventual three medal winners.