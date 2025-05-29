Actor Rajesh passes away

Renowned Tamil actor Rajesh, celebrated for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema and television, passed away on May 29, 2025, at the age of 75.

He reportedly succumbed to severe breathing difficulties and was declared dead en route to a hospital in Chennai.

Born as Rajesh Williams on December 20, 1949, in Manargudi, Tamil Nadu, Rajesh began his professional journey as a schoolteacher before transitioning to acting. He made his film debut with a minor role in K. Balachander’s Aval Oru Thodar Kathai (1974). His first lead role came in Kanni Paruvathile (1979), which marked the beginning of a prolific career. Over the next five decades, Rajesh appeared in over 150 films across Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages, showcasing his versatility in both lead and supporting roles. Notable films include Sathya, Mahanadhi, and Virumaandi, where he shared screen space with acclaimed actor Kamal Haasan.

In addition to his film career, Rajesh made significant contributions to television, with prominent roles in serials such as Alaigal, Roja, and Karthigai Deepam. Beyond acting, he ventured into the hospitality and real estate sectors, establishing himself as a businessman in Chennai. Rajesh was also an author, writing biographies of Hollywood actors in Tamil, and was actively involved in astrology, penning several books and articles on the subject.

Rajesh married Joan Sylvia Vanathirayar in 1983; she was the granddaughter of the renowned social reformist and Dravidian leader Pattukottai Davis Vanathirayar. The couple had two children, a daughter named Divya and a son named Deepak, who made his acting debut in 2014. Joan Sylvia passed away in 2012.

The news of Rajesh’s passing has elicited heartfelt tributes from the film fraternity. Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his shock and sorrow, recalling their longstanding friendship and Rajesh’s commendable qualities. Actress and producer Radhika Sarathkumar also mourned his loss, highlighting his contributions to the industry.

Rajesh’s body is currently at his residence in Ramapuram, Chennai, for public homage. The final rites will be conducted upon the arrival of his daughter from the United States.

Rajesh’s enduring legacy in Tamil cinema, marked by his versatile performances and dedication to the craft, will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.